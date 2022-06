Vixen Strangely: Jesus, guns, babies, and American exceptionalism.

You Might Notice a Trend: Blood on the streets of Tulsa.

Letters from an American: Thoughts from political historian Heather Cox Richardson.

Crooked Timber: Why we're polarized, part one and part two.

Jen Sorensen: Republicans call for school control.

This Modern World: Just another typical week in America.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.