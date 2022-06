The Day Slavery Begins Edition

Macho Macho Men!! Zandar peruses the performative pin-dicks of the right-wing. It may not all be performance.

Same theme: Maha on expectations of violence from left & right & how they are handled.

What to do w/ the Supreme Court? Nan's Notebook found an idea.

Upyernoz asks: Then why did the crowd cheer?

Bonus from Politicalprof.

M. Bouffant created this surplus value. Suggestions accepted at mbru@crooksandliars.com.