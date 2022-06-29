Mike's Blog Round-Up

The "Let My People In" Edition

Jesus, or The Journal of the American Medical Association? Badtux notes the diff.

Senate, or democracy? "On ‘Tyranny of the Minority’", from The Moderate Voice.

Strangely Blogged on creepy, smile-y Christians who want to adopt your baby.

Popular Information has all the receipts on lying sack of crap Republican Senator from Wisconsin Ron Johnson.

Speaking of lying Republican scum, a bonus from Lede Progress: "Giuliani Being Investigated for False Report of a Crime?"

Surplus value created by M. Bouffant. Suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.