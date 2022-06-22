Which Of Herschel Walker's Multiple Personalities Is Running For Senate?

Herschel Walker, former professional football player and Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, claims to have Multiple Personality Disorder, a very complex psychiatric disorder which is defined by Psychology Today as: "two or more distinct identities, or personality states, are present in—and alternately take control of—an individual. Some people describe this as an experience of possession. The person also experiences memory loss that is too extensive to be explained by ordinary forgetfulness."

They continue: "DID was called multiple personality disorder up until 1994 when the name was changed to reflect a better understanding of the condition—namely, that it is characterized by fragmentation or splintering of identity, rather than by proliferation or growth of separate personalities. The symptoms of DID cannot be explained away as the direct psychological effects of a substance or of a general medical condition."

This is who the GOP wants to be their Senator from Georgia. This is also the man who claimed this lunatic as his kid:

Just a reminder that in the past week it has come out that Herschel, the self proclaimed pro-life family man has THREE secret love children that he never sees.

Another day, another child that Herschel Walker hadn’t disclosed publicly. In fact, Herschel Walker apparently has FOUR kids. And has been lecturing about “fatherless homes” for years.



Another big one from @SollenbergerRC: https://t.co/CTF46RlC5P — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 16, 2022

Which personality fathered these kids? Do they all have different Herschel personality dad's? Which Herschel personality is running for Senate? Will a different one show up each day to Congress if he wins? Maybe we can make name tags "Herschel 1. Hershel 2. Herschel 3."

Twitter had thoughts:

Herschel Walker said Jesus had multiple personality disorder, so like...



Wouldn't evangelicals be all mad and shit? https://t.co/R3YwiGkJDf — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) June 22, 2022

So Georgia Republican Herschel Walker is stating he's got MULTIPLE PERSONALITY DISORDER?



Well, that disqualifies him from running for any office.



I mean geez, which one of his MULTIPLE PERSONALITIES is going to show up at any congressional vote?



& who ARE these other people?🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/RTXys6yzKF — LillieLangtree (@langtree_lillie) June 22, 2022

NEW: Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker said his multiple personality disorder isn’t a mental illness because Jesus had it too: “Do our Lord Jesus Christ have a mental illness because he said he’s the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit?” (h/t @RonFilipkowski) — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 22, 2022

Clinical psychologist here… If he is claiming to have dissociative identity disorder, please explain how that doesn’t disqualify him from holding a public office? — Clarity, PsyD 🇰🇷🇺🇸☮️🌻 (@clarityforusa) June 22, 2022

I am not the slightest bit religious but isn't Herschel Walker's essentially comparing himself to Jesus Christ blasphemy? Astonishing what the MAGA Christian mob accepts as Christian. — Cathy H (@Baltcate58) June 22, 2022

