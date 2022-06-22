Which Of Herschel Walker's Multiple Personalities Is Running For Senate?

Herschel Walker claims to have Multiple Personality Disorder, which makes him a great candidate for a Republican Senator.
By Red PainterJune 22, 2022

Herschel Walker, former professional football player and Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, claims to have Multiple Personality Disorder, a very complex psychiatric disorder which is defined by Psychology Today as: "two or more distinct identities, or personality states, are present in—and alternately take control of—an individual. Some people describe this as an experience of possession. The person also experiences memory loss that is too extensive to be explained by ordinary forgetfulness."

They continue: "DID was called multiple personality disorder up until 1994 when the name was changed to reflect a better understanding of the condition—namely, that it is characterized by fragmentation or splintering of identity, rather than by proliferation or growth of separate personalities. The symptoms of DID cannot be explained away as the direct psychological effects of a substance or of a general medical condition."

This is who the GOP wants to be their Senator from Georgia. This is also the man who claimed this lunatic as his kid:

Just a reminder that in the past week it has come out that Herschel, the self proclaimed pro-life family man has THREE secret love children that he never sees.

Which personality fathered these kids? Do they all have different Herschel personality dad's? Which Herschel personality is running for Senate? Will a different one show up each day to Congress if he wins? Maybe we can make name tags "Herschel 1. Hershel 2. Herschel 3."

Twitter had thoughts:

Video of the interview via:

