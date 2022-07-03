Former Capitol Hill Officer Calls For Trump To Be Arrested And Tried

Former Capitol Hill Police Officer Michael Fanone told CNN's Jim Acosta that there's "ample probable cause" to arrest Trump and to allow a grand jury to decide whether he should face charges.
By HeatherJuly 3, 2022

I don't know where they'll ever find a jury that doesn't have at least one MAGA nutjob on there mucking up the works, or witnesses that aren't being intimidated by someone in the Trump crime family, but I do agree wholeheartedly with former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone that there ought to be some accountability after what we've heard during the January 6th committee hearings, and that there's been more than enough evidence presented to arrest Donald Trump:

If you want to restore the credibility of the Department of Justice, we need to return to the rule of law, and, you know, my understanding of that is that no one in America is above the law, and my understanding of that is no one in America is above the law.

If Donald Trump — if you want to restore the credibility of the department of justice, we need to return to the rule of law, and, you know, my understanding of that is that no one in America is above the law, and if Donald Trump there’s probable cause to suggest that he committed these crimes, which I think we’ve seen ample probable cause, he should be arrested. The case should be put before a grand jury, and if they indict him, he should be tried.

I agree with him as well on what some of the most significant portion of the testimony so far may be:

Fanone then was asked about the recent bombshell hearings, in which witness Cassidy Hutchinson testified in front of the select committee.

“The most significant parts of her testimony to me, refers to the president suggesting or asking that the magnetometers be removed,” said Fanone, “when he knew that they were armed.”

The former officer continued, “I think that speaks to his mindset that day,” arguing that Trump knew ahead of time that violence could ensue that day.

“He assembled this militia from all across the United States and brought them there to attack the Capitol,” said Fanone.

I believe he's right, and I'll be shocked if the hearings coming up this month don't prove that's exactly what happened. Whether it's enough to finally get the DOJ to act or to go after Trump is another story.

