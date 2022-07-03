Mike's Blog Round-Up

The Everything Really Is Terrible Edition

Sucks beyond belief: Apparently the Big Bad Bald Bastard has left us, at the horribly young age of 53, per his brother in comments. I was wondering why I hadn't seen any posts this week, as the Bastard posted daily & always had something worth a link here. And was probably this reporter's longest-term close personal Internet acquaintance.

Soldiering on, Digby extracts a Jamelle Bouie article that tells us what can be done about the Star Chamber Supreme Court. Too bad it probably involves getting Congress to do something.

Doing our (unpaid) work for us: Fair and Unbalanced's wkly. round-up catches everything we missed here.

A.L. Katz on Xians & Joos.

Economic bonus: Bitcoin con coming apart? Disaffected and it Feels So Good thinks so. Fingers crossed.

A saddened M. Bouffant assembled these. I'm done here for now, but next wk. perhaps Battocchio will look at suggestions submitted to mbru@crooksandlairs.com.