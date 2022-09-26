Mike’s Blog Round-Up

By driftglassSeptember 26, 2022

On this day in 2004 Green Day got their first UK No.1 album with the release of 'American Idiot'. -- Green Day - Wake Me Up When September Ends. See above.

Bluestem Prairie: Pelican Rapids Press examines challenges facing Nathan Miller's write-in campaign for MN9 seat

The Brad Blog: Trump, Lindell, Ginni Thomas -- Geniuses All!

Crooked Timber: Is there anything wrong with D’s running those ads aiming to get Trumpist lunatic R’s nominated?

Attention space nerds! Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years! Weather-permitting, expect excellent views tonight, September 26th, clouds permitting. A good pair of binoculars should be enough to catch some details; you’ll need a large telescope to see the Great Red Spot.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Discussion

