Happy Thanksgiving!

Joan McCarter: It took House Republicans just one day to show why Democrats need to bomb-proof everything while they can.

Wonkette: Chef José Andrés honored for his work feeding Ukrainians.

Greater Good: How to spend your time on what matters most.

Finally, from the Smithsonian, more on the real history of Thanksgiving, the myths, and five idea to change teaching about the subject.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.