Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"But, man, you're never going to get any truth from us. We'll tell you anything you want to hear; we lie like hell." Paddy Chayefsky, Network
By driftglassMay 31, 2023

On this date in 1977, The Sex Pistols’ new single, “God Save the Queen,” was officially banned by the BBC, which declared the punk anthem to be “in bad taste.”

Left Jabs: Blackmail for Fun and Profit.

Show Me Progress: Eric Schmitt (r): losing again.

Rewire News Group: Trans Youth Prom Centers Defiant Joy.

Attention space nerds! Blowing Off Steam...in Space! Surprisingly Large Plume Jetting From Saturn’s Moon Enceladus.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon