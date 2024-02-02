Mike’s Blog Round-Up

“Make it 1997 again through science or magic.” -- Jack Donaghy, 30 Rock.
By driftglassFebruary 2, 2024

On this day in 1959, Buddy Holly, Richard Valens, and The Big Bopper played their final show, appearing at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. See above for Buddy Holly & The Crickets "That'll Be The Day" on The Ed Sullivan Show

Mock Paper Scissors: Just Go, Already.

You May Notice a Trend: The Mock Trials of a Mockable Republican House.

Bluestem Prairie: Cancer in the corn belt sparks actions to fight farm chemical contamination.

Attention space nerds! OpenET Moisture Measurement Tool is Proving Highly Accurate.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.
