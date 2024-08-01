Ron Johnson Makes Excuses For Trump Shooter?

During a Senate hearing looking into the Trump shooting, Senator Ron Johnson (Q-Moscow) was questioning FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate on why the agency was considering domestic terrorism as part of their investigation:

ROJO: Deputy Director Abbate, you said this is an assassination attempt and domestic terrorism. It's obviously an assassination attempt. Why make the distinction? What is different about that? ABBATE: We think it's important to cover all the possibilities here in the reality of what we're dealing with. And what we've all seen, Senator, and we've learned lessons from the past, the baseball, the tragic shooting at the baseball field was referenced here. We've learned a lesson from that. That was not opened properly, and we've made changes in the bureau, and it's reflected here in terms of how this investigation is being approached with a completely open mind and inclusive of all the possibilities, including domestic terrorism. ROJO: I fear that makes an investigation potentially partisan.

RoJo doesn't explain where his fear stems from. Is it because the would be assassin was a registered Republican, and he wants to keep that on the quiet side, else their base find out the truth? Or is it because he's finally acknowledging that most domestic terrorism is caused by right wing extremists?

And speaking of right wing domestic terrorism, RoJo, if you're reading this, we're still waiting for some answers from you regarding your role in the January 6th insurrection led by Felon Trump.