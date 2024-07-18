Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Objection Overruled
By TengrainJuly 18, 2024

Above, The Preetenders perform, Back on the Chain Gang. We gotta lot of work to do as the RNC ramps up to nominate Hair Füror and Project 2025, and his hand-picked judge gives him a boost.

The Status Kuo walks us through Loose Cannon's ruling.

Adventus doesn't think this is good news for Hair Füror.

Above the Law says, Aileen Cannon didn't want to hear the Trump documents case and now... she probably won't.

Disaffected and it feels so good says this is " a 50 year campaign to subvert, infiltrate, and undermine the American Democratic Republic and replace it with a NeoConfederate Theocratic Dictatorship. "

Bonus Track: Open Culture presents Andy Warhol’s Screen Tests of Lou Reed, Dennis Hopper, Nico & More!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.

