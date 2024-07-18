Steve Bannon Tried To Rehabilitate Jeffrey Epstein Months Before His Death

In 2019, Steve Bannon filmed Jeffrey Epstein for an estimated 15 hours for what he claims is a documentary.
By John AmatoJuly 18, 2024

In 2019, Steve Bannon filmed Jeffrey Epstein for an estimated 15 hours for what he claims is a documentary.

As Business Insider reports, "Bannon's explanation that he was producing a documentary about Epstein was nonsense, according to people who spent time with both men around the time they were in each other's lives."

This comes as no surprise since Trump is all over the Epstein Files.

Mark Epstein, Jeffrey Epstein's brother, said Bannon was trying to help his brother "rehabilitate his reputation" after the Miami Herald in 2018 published a series of articles — which ultimately led to an indictment by federal prosecutors in Manhattan — about his sexual abuse of girls in Palm Beach.

Mark Epstein told BI that his brother had sent him footage of some of Bannon's interview with him.In that interview, Mark Epstein told BI last year, "Jeffrey said he stopped hanging out with Trump when he realized Trump was a crook."

It's wild to me that the mainstream press is mum on Trump and Bannon when it comes to the now dead sexual predator. What better time to ask questions about these relationships than at the Republican Convention?

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon