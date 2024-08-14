Cable News Must Not Air Trump's Bedminster Presser Live

Trump is craving media attention, don't give it to him.
By John AmatoAugust 14, 2024

As the New York Times put it demented Donald Trump just had the three worst weeks of his campaign.

To try to gain some unpaid media exposure, Trump has announced he is holding another press conference, this time at his Bedminster country club.

Trump's last press conference was an embarrassment of epic proportions. He refuses to answer any direct questions and repeats lie after lie after lie. Why would any TV news network outside of his right-wing propaganda outlets air this live?

I'm sure you'll have reporters there, and if he says something different or of actual value and news, then by all means, play a segment of it, but to cover it like it's an actual press conference is ludicrous.

Just to hammer home the point, the idea that Putin and Trump had a conversation like "no way - way" is too ridiculous. Sylvester can't even coherently describe a previous conversation with a world leader. (If it actually happened, that is.)

Here's The Daily Show nailing the situation:

LYDIC: But maybe my favorite part of the entire interview was when Donald Trump told the story of how he threatened Vladimir Putin not to invade Ukraine in the most 1990s way.

[clip]
TRUMP: I said to Vladimir Putin, I said, don't do it, you can't do it, Vladimir, you do it, it's gonna be a bad day, you cannot do it.

And I told him things that what I do, and he said, no way, and I said, way.

No way, way. [end clip]

LYDIC: Where have I heard that high-level diplomatic language before?

No way, way.

Ah, yes, Wayne's World, Wayne's World.

It's like Wayne's World, except that Wayne's World is like Wayne's World, except that wigs have gotten a lot worse.

Now, if we believe Donald Trump, and I always do, his conversation with Vladimir Putin went "no way, way." ....

Discussion

