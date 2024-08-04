Kamala Perfectly Responds To Trump's Desperate Debate Gambit

Even though the felonious former President keeps making excuses for backing out of the September ABC debate with Kamala Harris, he's trying to change the narrative to, "I'm not a coward. You're a coward!" by proposing a ridiculously pathetic idea that will only play well with his die-hard cultish base.

Donald backed out of the ABC debate and now wants it to be hosted by Fox News in an arena filled with Trump's lint-licking, fire-breathing Ultra MAGA fans, at the urging of Sean Hannity, of course. One would think that since Trump, 78, describes himself as "a brilliant young man," then it wouldn't be an issue. However, Trump is a whole entire walking-talking psych ward, so there's that.

Trump claims that he cannot debate Harris on ABC due to a lawsuit he filed in March. However, he agreed to the debate in May. Trump and those in his orbit -- with some help from certain Democrats -- insisted that Biden step down, and he did in a heroic gesture for our country. And now, the felon is too chickenshit to debate Kamala Harris, so he's been unleashing racist attacks against his opponent and even posted the presumptive Democratic nominee's birth certificate on Truth Social. We've been down this road before.

The Harris campaign was quick to respond.

"Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out," the Harris campaign said in a statement on Saturday.

"He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10. The Vice President will be there one way or the other to take the opportunity to speak to a prime time national audience," the statement reads. "We're happy to discuss further debates after the one both campaigns have already agreed to. Mr. Anytime, anywhere, anyplace, should have no problem with that unless he's too scared to show up on the 10th."

Narrator: Trump is, in fact, too scared to show up on the 10th.

Kamala wrote on Xitter, "It's interesting how "any time, any place" becomes "one specific time, one specific safe space," adding, "I'll be there on September 10th, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there."

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 3, 2024

Trump's handlers could always yank him off the stage during the debate, just as they did with his disastrous interview with the National Association of Black Journalists event in Chicago. MAGA's version of an "alpha male" is too scared to debate the little lady.

Harris made it clear this past week that she will show up for the debate whether Trump is there or not. Only one of the candidates is frightened to debate the other.