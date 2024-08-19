Tim Walz Nails Trump At Nebraska Rally

Gov. Tim Walz held a solo rally for Kamala Harris in Astro in La Vista, NE Saturday night and rocked the house. 4,500 attended in NEBRASKA.

Walz grew up in Nebraska and he spoke to the audience like a native son.

WALZ: Mind your own damn business! Mind your own damn business! Look, I know this state, I know this state, the kindness, generosity, I also know there's a libertarian bent. You don't need government to tell you about your health care. You don't need government to pick your books out that you can read. Look, folks, this becomes really personal. And for me, this idea about the health care decisions we make and the choices about our family, that's your family. You don't need me, you don't need Donald Trump, you don't need anyone in government telling you about your family. But that's exactly what they're doing. That is exactly what they're doing. If you're an old school libertarian, republican, Nebraskan, this is the ticket for you. This is the ticket for you. This is the ticket for you.

Gov. Walz is everything alleged couch rapist JD Vance isn't. (I'm still waiting for the first couch to file a complaint, but other couches have come forward with the promise of anonymity.)

That's how you hold a rally in deep red territory. Nebraska has one electoral vote Dems are fighting for, and they just might get it.