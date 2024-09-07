Bloaty McBatsh*t Cries That ABC Debate Will Be Rigged

Trump bitched and moaned on Friday about doing the ABC Presidential Debate with Kamala Harris on Tuesday in order to work the refs and set a low bar for himself.

Trump got what he wanted by refusing to debate with fact-checkers.

Let's talk about rigging an election. Why hasn't Politico and The Washington Post released Trump's hacked emails? The media aided Trump's campaign in 2016 by hyperventilating over every email that was hacked from the Clinton campaign immediately after his p**sy grabbing video was released.

I'm going into very hostile territory shortly on a debate with ABC, George Slopodopoulos and that group. And ABC, I think, is the worst of everybody. I think they're the worst, they're the nastiest, they're as bad as you can be. They're worse than NBC, which is saying a lot. And we have something coming. And the reason I'm doing it is because that's the only one that she would do it with because her best friend is the head of ABC or ABC News and her husband's best friend is married to that one. So and Donna Brazile is there. You remember the famous Donna Brazile? She gave Hillary Clinton the questions. You remember that? That was a little embarrassing. She got fired, I assume, for that. But now she's working at ABC.

Trump compares going on ABC News as if he went to Iran on vacation without the Secret Service.

What a coward.

Here are the rules: