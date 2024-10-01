Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Matthew Coma performs, One Night. Guys, it’s the VP candidate Debate night tonight!

Adventus offers Gov. Walz some advice for tonight's debate.

Hullabaloo presents A Little Kristallnacht To Fix Things Up.

Just Security breaks down the SCOTUS ruling on presidential immunity.

Margaret and Helen says, Lindsey Graham thinks Jesus is bat shit crazy.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania finds the modern bedtime-story villain!

