Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Tonight’s the night!
By TengrainOctober 1, 2024

Above, Matthew Coma performs, One Night. Guys, it’s the VP candidate Debate night tonight!

Adventus offers Gov. Walz some advice for tonight's debate.

Hullabaloo presents A Little Kristallnacht To Fix Things Up.

Just Security breaks down the SCOTUS ruling on presidential immunity.

Margaret and Helen says, Lindsey Graham thinks Jesus is bat shit crazy.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania finds the modern bedtime-story villain!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon