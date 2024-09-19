Lawyers, Guns and Money: John Roberts' rationalizations to give cover for Trump.

Emptywheel: How Kamala Harris dodged the "two truths" problem.

Horizons: The story J.D. Vance doesn't want you to hear about small towns like Springfield, Ohio.

annieasksyou…: Please call your senators about possible mail-in voting delays.

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities: House Republican agendas and Project 2025 would increase poverty and hardship (among other things).

This installment by Batocchio.