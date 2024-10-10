Fox News' Gutfeld: Only People Amplifying 'Crackpot' Greene Are Democrats

After Joe Biden had finally had enough and called out the dangerous lies being spread by MAGA Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump and others, the right-wing pundits on Fox's The Five were in full damage control mode this Wednesday.

After Dana Perino pretended not to know where the lie about the $750 originated, her cohorts did their best to try to minimize the damage being done by these lies, and once again, the only push-back came from the lone Democrat on the panel, Jessica Tarlov, and even she flubbed where the $750 lie originated. It wasn't Lara Trump. She was just repeating what Donald Trump had already said to his cult.

After Jeanine Pirro attempted to credit Elon Musk for getting the first Starlink satellites set up in North Carolina, which was fact checked by Tarlov (it was the government that brought the first ones in, not Musk), Tarlov proceeded to take the others to task for their criticism of Biden.

TARLOV: Now, to say that what Joe Biden was doing was nakedly political removes the context of this, which is that the president of the United States of America is worried that people are listening to folks like Donald Trump, like Lara Trump. She was the one who said the 750. She was on with Dana Bash, trying to have, I guess, a nice conversation or get some hits in, put up that lie. You know, they're only getting $750, and Dana Bash had to say that's absolutely untrue. That is a lie. (crosstalk). PIRRO: I was in a flood. I know it works. TARLOV: I'm very sorry that that happened to you, but Trump and Co. should not be saying that's all that you're going to get because it makes people feel like they have no options, and if it's just going to be $750, then what's the point? The point is that will get you what you need for your immediate necessities, things like baby formula. They were making fun of I think it was Senator Kennedy saying they're concerned about tampons. “It's all about tampons with them.” Well, sometimes you need feminine care items. That's what that was about. The Marjorie Taylor Greene thing, that they control the weather? First, I thought she was talking about Jews again. I know we're powerful. Not that powerful. Then it turns out it's the federal government, and Congressman Chuck Edwards from North Carolina. had to release a huge statement about the disinformation of this because again his constituents are believing these crackpot Republicans who are being nakedly partisan about this. Secretary Buttigieg had to call up Elon Musk and say hey buddy maybe you could stop tweeting about these things because you're spreading lies. And guess what? The mark of a true narcissist, someone so easily swayed, Elon Musk immediately backtracked that he was so happy because Secretary Pete gave him a call.

Which Greg Gutfeld found just oh so hilarious as he mocked Tarlov.

GUTFELD: The only person who took Marjorie Taylor Greene seriously was Joe Biden. Nobody else did! TARLOV: Then why did Chuck Edwards issue that statement? GUTFELD: I don't know. Who's Chuck anyway? TARLOV: He's a congressman, he's a Republican congressman who has thousands of constituents that are going to be... (crosstalk) GUTFELD: The only people amplifying that crackpot notion are the Democrats.

Someone remind this hack that the "crackpot" Marjorie Taylor Greene has 1.2 million Xitter followers.

And the tweet, which has community notes, but is still up, has over 43 million views, with thousands of reposts and likes.

Yes they can control the weather.



It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 4, 2024

As I discussed in my post about Perino, the ones helping to spread Trump's dangerous lies are the liars on Fox "news," which, of course, was not mentioned by Tarlov since she obviously wants to remain employed by Fox.