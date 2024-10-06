'Not True': Lara Trump Confronted With 45's Lies About Hurricane Relief

Donald J. Trump has been disseminating lies in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which devastated parts of the Southwest. The former President's nepobaby Lara Trump is just as bad. Meanwhile, Trump's lies are spreading through his MAGA base with no regard for those suffering in multiple states. On Sunday, CNN's Dana Bash confronted Lara about that on CNN's State of the Union.

"I want to ask you about something that the former president said last night on that stage, specifically about Hurricane Helene in your home state of North Carolina," Bash said. "He said that FEMA is only offering $750 to Americans who have had their homes destroyed."

"That's not true," Bash pointed out. "He's also echoing conspiracy theorists online who falsely claim that the administration is redirecting disaster money for undocumented immigrants."

"That's also not true," she said. Why is he spreading misinformation in a crisis like that? And does that concern you about your fellow North Carolinians and how and whether they could actually get help?"

Lara, of course, dodged the question but said she's "incredibly concerned" about North Carolina.

"I hear every day from people on the ground there, and they are desperate for help," she said. "It is a dire situation there. I actually think we don't even know the extent yet of truly how bad it is there."

But whatabout the border?

"And look, Kamala Harris did come out and say it's $750 per family right now," she continued. The idea that we've spent $650 million in fiscal year 24 on the migrant crisis that Kamala Harris was responsible for stopping, and by all accounts she created by having an open door policy at our southern border, is infuriating the citizens of this country."

Bash wasn't having it.

"Lara, let me just stop you right there because I just want to not let this get out there," Bash said. "You are right that FEMA is giving $750, but that is a first step. It's for immediate needs. It's called the serious needs assistance."

"Alejandro Mayorkas came out and said they are out of money in terms of their hurricane relief," Lara insisted. We have another hurricane heading towards Florida right now. What they have said is that there is money. Why don't they have anything in order?"

"Why is it that right now, the citizens in Western North Carolina are screaming for help, and it's having to come from local citizens," she continued. People from my hometown of Wilmington are driving across the state six hours to go to the mountains and help people."

"It is bad," she said. It is bad for the federal government. Why are they out of money?"

Note: 175 Republicans voted against funding FEMA in 2021. Also, Lara needs to learn how to Google.

"It is bad there, but my question is about the misinformation, particularly the notion that they are moving money to migrants, to you say undocumented migrants, which FEMA says flatly is not true, and if people are not getting correct information, then they can't go for assistance as they have been asked for," Bash said.

After Bash played a clip of N.C. GOP Senator Tom Tillis praising the government's response, Lara said she gets her information "online." Oh boy. She probably gets her disinformation from Truth Social and Rumble.

BASH: *plays clip of GOP Sen. Thom Tillis praising the federal disaster response in NC*



LARA TRUMP: I'm so glad to hear he feels that way, but it's coming directly from people there. You can go online. pic.twitter.com/OihWBS4EgA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2024

The former President lied, saying President Biden redirected disaster funds, which is, in reality, a budget maneuver Trump himself approved in 2019.