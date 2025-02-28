Donald Named In Jeffrey Epstein Flight Logs Released By His Attorney General

Co-President Donald's name appears in Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs, which were released by his attorney general, Pam Bondi, on Thursday. We all knew he was listed, and wondered if she would scratch through his name with a Sharpie, but that didn't happen. To my knowledge, though, there is no mention of Donald having Epstein on speed dial. The logs show that the pussy grabber flew with his then-wife Marla Maples and daughter Tiffany with Epstein twice. Donald is listed on the flight logs seven times.

He was mentioned on page 24 of the first flight log, dated Oct. 11, 1993. He was also mentioned twice on page 27, along with his then-wife Marla Maples, their daughter Tiffany Trump and a nanny on May 15, 1994. All three of those dates had "JE" (Jeff Epstein) listed on the same flights as Trump. GM, possibly Ghislane Maxwell, was listed as a passenger on the October 1993 flight. The release of the files related to the financier accused of sex trafficking came a day after Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Fox News that the Justice Department was set to release flight logs and names of people associated with Epstein. "What you’re going to see ... is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information," Bondi told Jesse Watters. "But, it’s pretty sick what that man did, along with his co-defendant."

Bondi's statement shows that Epstein had 250 victims.

The statement further notes:

Attorney General Bondi requested the full and complete files related to Jeffrey Epstein. In response, the Department received approximately 200 pages of documents, however, the Attorney General was later informed of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein that were not previously disclosed. The Attorney General has requested the FBI deliver the remaining documents to the Department by 8:00 AM on February 28 and has tasked FBI Director Kash Patel with investigating why the request for all documents was not followed.

Most of us have seen the flight logs before, so this is nothing new. It was already released in 2015. But let's see all the Epstein files, OK?

Jesse Watters: You weren't on Jeffrey Epstein's jet, were you?



RFK JR: I was on Jeffrey Epstein's jet two times… (2023)

pic.twitter.com/7I0iyheRtl — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) February 28, 2025

I voted for an administration that would stop human trafficking at our borders. I voted to get rapists and pedophiles off the streets. Trump's action in freeing the Tate brothers was a stunning betrayal of his mandate. pic.twitter.com/osaW1mDs5p — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) February 27, 2025

This was a gaslighting stunt. Bondi showed us what we've already seen. We want to see all of the names. Unsurprisingly, the rapey Tate brothers have just landed in Florida after it was reported that 47's administration pressured Romania to lift the duo's travel restrictions. I wonder if they'll make a stop at Mar-a-Lago. Birds of a feather, etc.