House Republicans Are Trying To Hide From Their Unhappy Constituents

House Republicans are getting the message loud and clear: Americans are not happy with Elon Musk taking a chainsaw to our federal government. But instead of urging members to act as a real check on Musk and Donald Trump’s fascism, as our Founding Fathers intended, leadership is telling members to hide from the consequences of their enabling.

Chris capper Liebenthal wrote about some Wisconsin Republican representatives trying to dodge their angry constituents. NBC News reports this is exactly what Republican leadership wants all its members to do:

House Republicans are becoming weary and wary of in-person town hall meetings after a number of lawmakers have faced hometown crowds angry about the Trump administration’s push to slash government programs and staffing. Party leaders suggest that if lawmakers feel the need to hold such events, they do tele-town halls or at least vet attendees to avoid scenes that become viral clips, according to GOP sources. A GOP aide said House Republican leaders are urging lawmakers to stop engaging in them altogether.

The next paragraph indicates that the public outcry is working:

The town halls, and the rash of negative headlines, have been the first bit of public blowback for members who face voters next year. And the new reluctance to hold them indicates there are bubbling concerns about the impact the cuts could have on the GOP's chances of holding its thin majority in the House next year.

Another NBC News article is more explicit on that point. Its headline reads, “After heated town halls, Republicans seek more information — and compassion — from DOGE.” The subtitle is, “Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., said he planned to use a previously scheduled meeting at the White House to ‘bend’ Trump's ear on the issue."

This is barely a start towards what’s needed but it is a start. It’s also an indication that this is no time to let up on the pressure.

Also, you don’t need a town hall to get your message across to a member of Congress. You can burn up their phone lines, send postcards, visit their offices, demonstrate in front of their offices, confront them in the halls of the Capitol or during any public event they attend. Or all of the above.