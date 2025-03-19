Mike’s Blog Round-Up

What’s Going On
By TengrainMarch 19, 2025

Above, Marvin Gaye performs, What’s Going On. It's been about a week since Schumer announced the GOP didn't have the votes to pass their terrible funding bill, and we're still talking about what happened next. Today our bloggers dive into Chuck Schumer's support for the terrible GOP bill.

Today's Democrats tells us that the Democratic Party Approval Sinks To All-Time Low.

Sherrilyn's Newsletter says it's not enough to fight, you must meet the moment.

The Fucking News has an interesting theory about what Schumer was doing.

Left Jabs plays the Devil's Advocate.

Bonus Track: The Moderate Voice presents Schumer in action.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site.
