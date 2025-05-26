Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1949, Pam Grier was born. Why her birthday is not a national holiday remains a shameful mystery. Happy birthday Ms. Grier!
Lawyers, Guns & Money: Imagine if the mental state of a very elderly president became a big news story, part deux.
Strangely Blogged: Pure and Simple Disgust.
Governing: Split Supreme Court Blocks Religious School Funding.
Attention space nerds! The Frosted Gullies of Mars.
Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University
Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com