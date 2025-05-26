Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"You pink-ass corrupt honky judge, take your little wet noodle outta here and if you see a man anywhere send him in because I do need a MAN!" -- Foxy Brown
By driftglassMay 26, 2025

On this day in 1949, Pam Grier was born. Why her birthday is not a national holiday remains a shameful mystery. Happy birthday Ms. Grier!

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Imagine if the mental state of a very elderly president became a big news story, part deux.

Strangely Blogged: Pure and Simple Disgust.

Governing: Split Supreme Court Blocks Religious School Funding.

Attention space nerds! The Frosted Gullies of Mars.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

