DOGE’s ‘Big Balls’ Now Works For Social Security Admin

Just a few weeks after the Supreme Court opened the door for Elon Musk's DOGE to get their mitts on all our Social Security data, DOGE teen Edward “Big Balls” Coristine has an official job at the Social Security Administration.

Somehow this teen with NO government experience has rocketed to the highest and most sensitive levels of our government. He was previously a senior advisor at both the State and Homeland Security Departments. According to Wired, Coristine also worked at the Office of Personnel Management, the Department of Health and Human Services, the US Agency for International Development.

All this before Big Balls is old enough to drink!

Now, Wired has found out that within a week after resigning from his position in government, Big Balls has moved over to the Social Security Administration. He is not known to have previously worked there. “His work will be focused on improving the functionality of the Social Security website and advancing our mission of delivering more efficient service to the American people,” an SSA spokesperson told Wired.

Yeah, sure.

I don’t know about you but nobody who calls himself “Big Balls” is someone I want snooping into my Social Security number, medical records, and tax and banking information. But even worse than the obnoxious and immature nickname and lack of experience, the 19-year-old already has a record of not being trustworthy with sensitive information.

In February, Bloomberg reported that Coristine was fired in 2022 from an internship “after the conclusion of an internal investigation into the leaking of proprietary company information that coincided with his tenure.” Coristine all but admitted it. He “wrote on Discord that he had done ‘nothing contractually wrong,’” Bloomberg also reported.

That same year, Coristine ran a company that provided tech services to a cybercrime ring.

This guy has no business going anywhere near Americans’ private information, much less manipulating the delivery of benefits seniors and others rely on.