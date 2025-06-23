Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in in 1932, it's alive! It's alive!! James Whale's Frankenstein hit theaters in the United Kingdom. Starring Colin Clive and Boris Karloff, adapted from the 1818 novel by the godmother of modern science fiction, Mary Shelley. As of May of 2025, 190 known films feature some version or interpretation of the character Frankenstein's monster. Do you know the story of how it all got started? Mount Tambora, Prometheus & Frankenstein? If not, listen up!

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Critical Legal Studies for Nazis.

Flux Media Network: As Evangelicalism grows increasingly unhinged, where is Mormonism going?

driftglass: The Girl Can't Help It!

Attention space nerds! Cosmic Dawn: The Untold Story of the James Webb Space Telescope.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com