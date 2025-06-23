Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"You have created a monster, and it will destroy you!" -- Doctor Waldman, Frankenstein.
By driftglassJune 23, 2025

On this day in in 1932, it's alive! It's alive!! James Whale's Frankenstein hit theaters in the United Kingdom. Starring Colin Clive and Boris Karloff, adapted from the 1818 novel by the godmother of modern science fiction, Mary Shelley. As of May of 2025, 190 known films feature some version or interpretation of the character Frankenstein's monster. Do you know the story of how it all got started? Mount Tambora, Prometheus & Frankenstein? If not, listen up!

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Critical Legal Studies for Nazis.

Flux Media Network: As Evangelicalism grows increasingly unhinged, where is Mormonism going?

driftglass: The Girl Can't Help It!

Attention space nerds! Cosmic Dawn: The Untold Story of the James Webb Space Telescope.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon