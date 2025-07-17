Congressional Feud Boils Over With TV Cameras Rolling

It's no deep, dark secret that Wisconsin Representatives Mark Pocan, a Democrat, and Drunken Van Orden, a little bitch, don't get along. They have been feuding for years, taking pot shots at each other on Xitter.

The most recent was the wee hours of Wednesday morning, when DVO drunk-xitted in response to a cartoon Pocan had shared:

Notice that DVO couldn't even spell Medicaid correctly, even after cutting it to ribbons in the One Big Blob of Bullshit.

Fast forward to later on Wednesday. Reps Pocan and Tony Wied were doing a joint interview with Spectrum News when DVO comes riding up on his Harley and revs the engine in order to disrupt the interview. Things quickly got personal with Pocan accurately calling DVO an asshole. Wied wisely got himself and the reporter out of the way in case things got physical. Given DVO's obvious state of mind at that moment, it was a distinct possibility.

With the TV cameras still running, Pocan and DVO started sparring:

“Hey Derrick. Classy as always, man. We love it. Thank you,” Pocan said. “Have you lost your mind?” Van Orden replied. “You know, people read the stuff you…” “I saw your drunken tweet at 1:30 in the morning last night,” Pocan shot back. “No, I got done with the NDAA, you jerk,” Van Orden replied. “Oh, I got it,” Pocan said. “You’ve got a problem,” Van Orden responded. “I don’t know what it is, but I encourage you to seek mental health counseling. It’s absolutely disgusting.”

Pocan then again asked DVO why he won't debate the OBBB with him, knowing damn well that DVO is too chickenshit to take responsibility for the consequences of his actions.

It obviously ruffled DVO's chicken feathers, because he came back to Pocan and accused Pocan of being nothing than a career politician and then accusing Pocan of grifting hundreds of thousands of dollars through his company. DVO never did explain how those contradictory statements could be true:

“So, Mark Pocan has never had a job in his entire life other than politics, and he doesn’t understand…” Van Orden said. “I’ve owned a small business for 37 years. Tony, you’ve owned a small business, that’s a little work, isn’t it?” Pocan replied, gesturing toward Wied off-camera. “Yes, and he funnels over $500,000 a year of his campaign money to buy signs from his company,” Van Orden fired back. “OK, look that up,” Pocan said. “Oh my God, are you drinking right now, Derrick? That’s the real question. Alright.”

I don't know, but I don't think DVO is ever going to win a Mr. Congeniality contest. Pocan is far from the only colleague he's gotten into spats with. He and former Rep Matt Gaetz would get into it and he bad-mouthed several other representatives. You know, if you're having fights with a lot of different people, the odds are that not everyone else has a problem. The problem is you.

But really, DVO also needs to consider attending AA meetings. And he definitely shouldn't be drinking and driving.

H/T Charlotte Scott for the video