GOP Rep. Says 'His Gut' Tells Him Biden Administration Tampered With Epstein Files

Tennessee GOP Rep. Tim Burchett made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, and even though he's one of the few Republicans calling for the release of the Epstein files, he's also apparently looking for an out for Trump after listening to this nonsense.

After allowing Burchett to ramble on attacking Democrats, and calling them communists, and accusing them of wanting to prevent the files from being released, Tapper brought up the fact that there are people named in the files who are potentially innocent and may not have committed any crimes, and then asked Burchett whether he thought his discharge petition would pass in the House and whether any Republicans would vote for it.

Burchett proceeded to rant and rave and accuse the Biden administration of tampering with the files, not because he has any proof, but because of his "gut." In other words, he knows the files have damning information so he's finding excuses.

BURCHETT: I have no earthly idea, Jake. And you know town buries secrets. You wrote a book about it. And it's doing very well because America agrees with you. This town buries secrets. I mean, do you honestly believe Lee Harvey Oswald shot John F. Kennedy from the front and the back? And this miraculous lead bullet that had hardly a scrape on it was found on a gurney in a hospital shortly after the president passed away. This town does not give up its secrets easy. And it's just -- it's fighting and kicking. And the reason I'm worried about these files now is the fact that the Biden administration, who, in my opinion, has a history of corruption, has tampered with these files. And we're never going to get to the bottom of it. And I think stuff could have been placed in those files. Do I have proof? Well, no, I don't. But I have a gut feeling and I have a historical reference, which is every daggum time something like this happens in this town, it gets covered up. And it needs to stop. And I salute President Trump for pushing to move mood forward on those -- on those records that they have, because -- but I do want them to be -- I would like them to be filtered a little bit. I don't want the 1,000 innocents and some of those people that flew, as you mentioned earlier.

Which got zero push back from Tapper, of course, who instead allowed Burchett to carry on about how great Trump is and brag about their big giant turd of a bill they just passed.

It's always projection with these people. If anything does get released from the Trump administration, it's going to be cherry-picked to go after his enemies, and it sure as hell isn't going to include Trump.