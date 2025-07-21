Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." -- Franklin D. Roosevelt.
By driftglassJuly 21, 2025

On this day in 1924, legendary television character actor Don Knotts was born. If you only knew him from his science fiction work (Pleasantville, The Reluctant Astronaut, The Incredible Mr. Limpet) you owe it to yourself to go now and watch his horror masterpiece, The Ghost and Mr. Chicken, if you dare. The password is "And they used Bon Ami!"

The Field Negro: Be careful what you wish for.

The Mahablog: Why Trump Will TACO on the WSJ Suit.

The Borowitz Report: The Sharpie Art Masterpieces of Donald J. Trump.

Attention space nerds! NASA Staff To Mark Moon Landing Anniversary with a Protest Against Trump.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon