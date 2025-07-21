Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1924, legendary television character actor Don Knotts was born. If you only knew him from his science fiction work (Pleasantville, The Reluctant Astronaut, The Incredible Mr. Limpet) you owe it to yourself to go now and watch his horror masterpiece, The Ghost and Mr. Chicken, if you dare. The password is "And they used Bon Ami!"

The Field Negro: Be careful what you wish for.

The Mahablog: Why Trump Will TACO on the WSJ Suit.

The Borowitz Report: The Sharpie Art Masterpieces of Donald J. Trump.

Attention space nerds! NASA Staff To Mark Moon Landing Anniversary with a Protest Against Trump.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

