SCOTUS Greenlights DOGE Demolishment Of Federal Govt

Clarence Thomas and his MAGA buddies on the Supreme Court can probably look forward to extra generosity from their ultra-wealthy benefactors. Because destroying the federal government is the first step toward privatization. That’s exactly what Project 2025 called for. That's the ultra-conservative plan for Donald Trump’s second term that he denied having anything to do with. Once in office, though, Trump installed its architect as the head of the White House budget office.

On Tuesday, Project 2025 got a big assist from the Supreme Court.

Via The New York Times:

The Trump administration can move forward with plans to slash the federal work force and dismantle federal agencies, the Supreme Court announced on Tuesday. The decision could result in job losses for tens of thousands of employees at agencies including the Departments of Housing and Urban Development, State and Treasury. The order, which lifted a lower court’s ruling that had blocked mass layoffs, was unsigned and did not include a vote count. That is typical in such emergency applications. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote a public dissent.

The justices gave themselves cover for destroying our federal government by making their order “technically only temporary,” The Times noted. Meaning, Trump can proceed with gutting the government and its services while legal challenges continue. “But in practice, it means he is free to pursue his restructuring plans, even if judges later determine that they exceed presidential power,” The Times pointed out.

In other words, once Trump destroys the government it will be gone, whether or not some court makes a future ruling he didn’t have the power to do so.

Thanks to the Texas flood tragedy, Trump’s tearing apart of the National Weather Service is front and center. But Trump and his lackeys also want to destroy FEMA, kill the government’s work on food safety, wreck the U.S. Postal Service, eliminate money for food banks and school food, and they’re obviously itching to eliminate federal firefighters, too.

You probably get the picture.