Lame Fox Show Tries To Pin Traffic Accident On Newsom's 'Sanctuary' Policies

Sorry Greg Gutfeld, but neither one are responsible for the tragic traffic accident in Florida caused by an undocumented immigrant who had his license issued in California. The yappers on the Fox propaganda channel have been really unhappy with California Gov. Gavin Newsom for getting the better of Trump by trolling and mocking him on the Nazi bird site these days, so they're ready to come after him and deflect from the fact that he's been making Trump look like the fool that he is in a way that they're floundering to respond to.

So it's no surprise that the network is running with nonstop attacks on Newsom, aiding and abetting the Trump administration's attacks trying to blame Newsom for the death of three people in an accident in Florida involving a driver who was an undocumented immigrant.

The San Francisco Chronicle has a good article explaining why the attacks are BS: White House gets key facts wrong as it blames California for 3 traffic deaths in Florida:

The White House on Monday blamed California’s “sanctuary” policies for a fatal crash in Florida allegedly caused by an undocumented semitruck driver, even though the Trump administration acknowledged the driver had a federal work permit. And while it’s true that California enabled immigrants without legal status to obtain driver’s licenses more than a decade ago, that law did not extend to commercial trucking licenses. The accusation prompted a new round of fighting between President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and became the latest tragedy to stand in for the broader debate about immigration. It appeared that once again the White House had gotten key facts wrong as it attempted to seize on a devastating accident to harness public sympathy for its efforts to swiftly remove thousands of immigrants from the country.



The article goes on to explain that it was federal law, and not California law, that allowed Singh to have the permit:

Singh, however, was granted a federal work permit and appears to have an ongoing asylum claim, allowing him to legally remain in the country while it makes its way through court. A copy of Singh’s most recent federal work permit obtained by the Chronicle shows it was issued April 9 and will expire in 2030. The document also shows Singh had an ongoing asylum case when it was issued. The California Department of Motor Vehicles granted Singh a commercial driver’s license in compliance with “all federal and state laws” after confirming his legal status in the United States, DMV spokesperson Jonathan Groveman said. Singh provided the required documents, which the DMV confirmed through the federal Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements system. Groveman also noted that Singh’s commercial license is a REAL ID, further evidence that the federal government had confirmed his legal status.

And they wrote about some of Newsom's office's response:

Diana Crofts-Pelayo, a spokesperson for Newsom, confirmed that Singh had a commercial driver’s license, but blamed the Trump administration for granting Singh a work permit, which allowed him to obtain the license. “He would have been eligible in any state,” she wrote. “California followed federal law, something the President knows nothing about.” Tricia McLaughlin, a Department of Homeland Security official, said on X, however, that the Trump administration rejected a work permit for Singh in 2020. The permit was later approved under the Biden administration in 2021, she said. The document obtained by the Chronicle shows Singh's work permit was renewed in April, under Trump.

None of that is going to stop the liars on Fox from trying to pin this on Newsom and claiming this is somehow going to be Newsom's "downfall."

Here's Greg Gutfeld on this Monday's The Five, just lying his ass off about the whole situation, with only the feckless Harold Ford Jr. there as their so-called "liberal" for the day, who gave him no push back on his bullshit:

GUTFELD: Yeah, and, Newsom blames Trump, because Trump was president when this guy got his license in California, but it's the state that determines eligibility. They have the autonomy over this, so, you know, I'm sure that if Trump knew about this at the time, he would have done something, but a lot of people didn't know what the libs were up to until it got too late. We didn't know about the millions and millions of people coming across the border. We were talking about it, but you know, it took years of us. So, it's interesting if you look at the breakdown across the country. Republican-led states don't offer licenses to illegals. It's only Democrat-led states that do that. 19 states permit illegals to drive. How long will that last? This is where I think Trump could do something. Go after the companies who hire illegals for driving. If you, if you have an illegal alien driving one of your vehicles, I don't know whether it's, I don't know, Penske, whatever, you're screwed. Because then you're responsible, like whoever had that truck, I don't know if that's their truck, who knows? And I think, I think Jesse's right. I think Gavin is toast, because there's a direct line from California policy to people's death, and what connects that is the sanctuary philosophy, the idea that illegals don't just get a place to live, they get benefits. So I think that there's no way that he can answer this question. He's going to be defensive. He's going to say they could have... the government shouldn't have given him that license. I wasn't even governor then. It doesn't matter. You are the governor now. You knew that this was happening. Oh, instead, what you were doing, you were cosplaying on X, pretending to be Trump. He does more work avoiding work, you know? If he just took 10 minutes 2 years ago to make a couple of decisions on trans and sanctuary city and homelessness and drug addiction, he wouldn't be in the situation he is now because he's such a coward. Now he pays the price because others paid with their lives.

So Trump had no way to know about any of this, but Newsom is somehow responsible for every driver's license issued in his state? And as the article stated, this doesn't have anything to do with "sanctuary" policies.

Newsom's press office responded by posting the same article I linked here:

Once again, an EPIC FAIL by the White House pic.twitter.com/Cj4WXeKuNP — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 19, 2025

I'd be happy to see them go after the whole crew on The Five this Monday, because they were all pathetic.