Hassett Admits Donald Wants His Own People Cooking Jobs Report Data

White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett couldn't offer any evidence that the Bureau of Statistics was involved in any nefarious actions with their jobs reports and admitted Trump just wants to put his own people in.

After the BLS issued the worst jobs report for years for July, Trump, in a fit of rage immediately fired Erika McEntarfer, the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Making Trump's economy look even worse, the Bureau revised their jobs report for the last two months showing Demented Donald added 258,000 fewer jobs than initially reported.

Earlier in the interview, Hassett tried to claim the BLS numbers were propaganda, which is absurd.

WELKER: So is the president prepared to fire anyone who reports data that he disagrees with? HASSETT: No, absolutely not. The president wants his own people there, so that when we see the numbers, they're more transparent and more reliable.

The real reason for the firing is for Trump to control the Bureau of Labor Statistics with his MAGA sycophants to attempt to skew them in his favor since his jobs growth and yo-yo tariffs are hurting the US economy badly.

HASSETT: And if there are big changes and big revisions, we expect more big revisions for the jobs data in September, for example, then we want to know why. We want people to explain it to us. WELKER: But bottom line, were the numbers wrong, do you have any hard evidence that you can present to the American public that these numbers, these revisions that were reported, and there were plenty of revisions under former President Biden, including right before the election, do you have any hard evidence that these numbers were wrong? HASSETT: Yeah, there is very hard evidence that we're looking at the biggest revisions since 1968. WELKER: Are you going to present that evidence? HASSETT: Nope. If you look at the number itself, it is the evidence. WELKER: But just saying it's an outlier is not evidence, Mr. Hassett.

The BLS routinely revises their reports as more economic data flows through their coffers.

This is another way Trump is turning the federal government into his fascist playground. He doesn't want them to run the numbers, he wants them to invent them.