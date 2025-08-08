Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Elvis Costello performs, Beyond Belief. It's nothing but lies all the way down, innit?

The Moderate Voice says it's a war on truth.

Just An Earthbound Misfit, I reminds us that Hair Füror's tariffs are taxes on Americans.

Lawyers, Guns& Money notes that the day is here.

The Establishment Bar rhetorically asks, Was It Worth It?

Bonus Track: The Daily Cartoonist present The Adventures of the Stable Genius.

On this day in 1974 Richard Nixon resigned. See, it can happen!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).