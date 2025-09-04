'He's Supposed To Protect Us': Epstein Survivor Who Voted For Trump Feels Betrayed

Jena-Lisa Jones, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse who was introduced to Epstein when she was just 14 years old, spoke with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on Wednesday night to discuss her decision to join other Epstein survivors on Capitol Hill, where, as it turns out, a military flyover of F-35 fighter jets interrupted the press conference. Still, we're sure that's just a coincidence, just as we're sure it's merely a coincidence that Trump unleashed the military on cities that didn't vote for him.

Trump, of course, weighed in after the survivors spoke of the abuse, calling it a "Democrat hoax that never ends." As it happens, Jones voted for Trump in 2024, so she's not a Democrat, and it's not a hoax.

"I voted for him," Jones said. "I voted for Trump. And for him to say what he’s saying is beyond me, because I put my hope in him and he’s supposed to protect us."

“For him to say that this is a joke and that it’s sides, this is not sides," she continued. "We will say it time and time again, none of us are up there accusing him of anything. There is no one that is accusing him of any wrongdoing, so the fact that he’s saying it’s a hoax, who are you hiding for then? Because if it’s not you, then who is it? And that scares me, who is it.”

O'Donnell asked what she would say to Trump, who has two daughters.

“You have daughters. You know what it is like to raise children and to be a parent," she said. "Outside of all this hoopla that you’re the president or you’re Donald J. Trump and you have your Trump stuff, you know what it is to be a parent. You know that. Could you imagine if that was your daughter that was trafficked to people? Could you imagine your 14-year-old daughter having to go through what we had to go through?”

She said that “the government has been protecting Jeffrey Epstein from the beginning.”

“And then you sit here and say what you said," she added. "You should be supporting us, you should be backing us. We spoke our truth, and you are telling us pretty much that we’re lying. I put my hope in you when I voted for you, and you can’t even back us when we need you the most? We need to heal, we’re not healing.”

Epstein Survivor Lisa Phillips said on Wednesday, “Together as survivors, we will confidentially compile the names we all know who were regularly in the Epstein world.” She added, "We know the names."

I'm not trying to victim-shame Ms. Jones, but shouldn't the infamous 'grab them by the pussy' remark have been a red flag? Trump only protects Trump.

