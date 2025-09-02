How Dems Come Back: Be Real, FIGHT Trump/MAGA Mobsters

How do Dems, who've been turned into into space aliens by a 24/7-RW-media hydra and stupidly ditched Howard Dean's 50-state strategy to undo some of this damage..undo the damage?
By Cliff SchecterSeptember 2, 2025

How do Dems, who've been turned into into space aliens by a 24/7-RW-media hydra and stupidly ditched Howard Dean's 50-state strategy to undo some of this damage..undo the damage? A party that often listens to self-enriching consultants ignoring digital platforms & personal networks where one can reach genuine humans living in the outskirts of Mesa, AZ or Parma, OH, reverse this, make a comeback & whack fascism?

I'm writing a four-part series on this at my Substack, Blue Amp. I've written Part I, which tackles the last part: be authentic, live, breathe and embody your values and combine the current Dem coalition of women, city-dwellers and well-educated suburbs with working-class Latin, Asian and to a smaller degree, Black voters we lost in 2024.

There's a lot more to this, but Part I, for a hint, was called "Be Sherrod Brown." I debated the subject with Jonathan Larsen, who is a former producer for Anderson Cooper, Keith Olbermann, Chris Hayes and Jon Stewart, a lively and entertaining debate that hashed out these issues.

Watch it, read the piece and let us know what you think! And don't forget to subscribe to the Substack and support independent media!

