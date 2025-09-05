MAGAs Revolt Over Epstein Files: Release And Let Us Decide

MAGA cultists Marjorie Taylor Greene and Eric Bolling are frustrated by Trump's cover-up of the Epstein files and aired their displeasure on Steve Bannon's MAGA podcast station.

During a press event with the President of Poland, Trump declared the Epstein files a Democrat hoax.

Marge and the ex-Fox News host fired for allegedly sending sexually charged texts. told Demented Donald to let them decide if it's a hoax or not.

BOLLING: [Trump] can prove it's a hoax by releasing it. Let us let us decide if it's a hoax or not. I love everything they're doing a lot you know. I'm MAGA through and through before, I don't know. I'm, I'm original OG. Bannon calls me original gangster MAGA. I am., but you gotta, you gotta give MAGA this. MARGE: Yeah BOLLING: You gotta to give it.

Trump is now mocking his most loyal supporters, which is the entire QAnon pedo base by calling them Democrats who are perpetrating a hoax against him to undermine his narcissistic views of his own success.

Good luck with that.