MAGAs Revolt Over Epstein Files: Release And Let Us Decide

Marge and Eric want to see all the Epstein files released.
By John AmatoSeptember 5, 2025

MAGA cultists Marjorie Taylor Greene and Eric Bolling are frustrated by Trump's cover-up of the Epstein files and aired their displeasure on Steve Bannon's MAGA podcast station.

During a press event with the President of Poland, Trump declared the Epstein files a Democrat hoax.

Marge and the ex-Fox News host fired for allegedly sending sexually charged texts. told Demented Donald to let them decide if it's a hoax or not.

BOLLING: [Trump] can prove it's a hoax by releasing it. Let us let us decide if it's a hoax or not. I love everything they're doing a lot you know.

I'm MAGA through and through before, I don't know. I'm, I'm original OG.

Bannon calls me original gangster MAGA. I am., but you gotta, you gotta give MAGA this.

MARGE: Yeah

BOLLING: You gotta to give it.

Trump is now mocking his most loyal supporters, which is the entire QAnon pedo base by calling them Democrats who are perpetrating a hoax against him to undermine his narcissistic views of his own success.

Good luck with that.

