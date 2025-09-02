Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Goodbye cruel, cruel summer
By TengrainSeptember 2, 2025

Above, Bananarama performs, Cruel Summer. It might be the end of summer, but it is the start of campaign season, so yeah, that’s pretty cruel.

Hackwhackers reminds us of all the reasons we should celebrate Labor Day.

Elizabeth Spiers gives a first-person account of how the consultants keep screwing up Democrat's media efforts.

String in a Maze responds to the Third Way's nonsense about Democrats vocabulary.

Pharyngula stopped watching the media, and I suspect many of us have, too.

Bonus Track: Open Culture presents #38 on the List of The 50 Greatest Cartoons of All Time.

On this day in 1990: The US and Russia agree to a joint venture to build a space station.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

