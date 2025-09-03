Mike’s Blog Round-Up

For Whom The Bell Doesn’t Toll, sadly
By Tengrain
September 3, 2025

Above, Norman Greenbaum performs, Spirit in the Sky. The Obituaries have failed us again (and I don't even have to name names to know EVERYONE is nodding their head), but it was so much fun over the long weekend to speculate. I love for him that he got to see it.

No More Mister Nice Blog game-theorizes (is too a vurb!) a President JD Vance.

The Fucking News reports that President Stupid is failing at dying.

Adventus notes that if you change the facts, you change the outcome.

The Play Typer Guy picks up on our topic from yesterday: Repeating Right-Wing Propaganda Terms Doesn’t Make You Smart.

Bonus Track: Some good news to end on. The Stranger reports on a victory over Y'all Qaeda as Christian Supremacist Sean Feucht failed to get the riot over trans people that he wanted in Seattle.

On this date in history 1944: Holocaust diarist Anne Frank is sent to Auschwitz concentration camp.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

