Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"So no more runnin'. I aim to misbehave." -- Captain Mal, Serenity
By driftglassSeptember 20, 2025

On this day in 2002, Firefly premiered in the United States. Do I need to say more than that?

The Cross Section: We We're Right.

Balloon Juice: JB Pritzker – Again! – Says What Needs to be Said, Does What Needs to be Done.

driftglass: Chuck Todd Is Alive And Well And Living On Conservative Radio.

Attention space nerds! 'It was the realization of a dream that we had chased for decades.' Powerful cosmic winds around neutron star reveal secrets of monster black holes.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

