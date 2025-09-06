Mike’s Blog Round-Up

It all adds up
By TengrainSeptember 6, 2025

Above, Devo performs, Working in the Coal Mine. Economics? How does it work?

Lawyers, Guns & Money says that Prznint Stupid actually believes his own press.

eVille Times answers, Who could see this coming?

Still Wandering discusses the death of the corporate job.

The Freedom Academy tries to make sense of MAGA.

Bonus Track: The Daily Cartoonist discusses words that must be spoken.

On This Day In History: Germany announces that all Jews living in the country will have to begin wearing a Star of David.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

