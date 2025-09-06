Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Offspring performs, Pretty Fly For A White Guy. What is it about Fascist Men that makes them think that they are catnip for the ladies? Yup, the Epic of the Epstein Pedo-Files continues... on Hinge?!

Balloon Juice says that even more layers to the Epstein Files.

40 Years In The Desert points out that Joseph Snit accidentally confirms that there IS an Epstein list!

Driftglass presents another David Brooks Adventure.

The Propaganda Professor has a new installment in the series, Conservatives in their Own Words.

Bonus Track: Street Art Utopia has posted some of the most beautiful murals in the world.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

