Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Look up in the sky ... it's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's 73 years old today. Yes, on this day back in 1952 that the TV serial The Adventures Of Superman brought the man from Krypton into American homes via the television machines. Filming began in 1951 in California on RKO-Pathé stages and the RKO Forty Acres back lot. Cereal manufacturer Kellogg's sponsored the show. Before Supe hit the small screen he had been a star on radio from 1940 until 1951, starting off on New York City's WOR on February 12, 1940, then onto the Mutual network, and finally at ABC, for a total of 2,088 original episodes. That's a lot of content!

And if you ever listened to rebroadcasts of The Adventures of Superman radio serial you know that Supe was woke AF from the beginning.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

