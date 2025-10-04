Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Closing Time
By TengrainOctober 4, 2025

Above, Tina Turner performs, River Deep, Mountain High.

The Message Box assures us that the shutdown fight is winnable.

Balkanization connect the dots between the shutdown and the filibuster.

Out Of My Hat reminisces about once being a federal worker.

Feed After Midnight takes us to Chicago.

Bonus Track: Neatorama celebrates 100 years of television. I had no idea!

On this date in history: 2023 Kevin McCarthy becomes the first Speaker of the US House of Representatives to be removed from office after fellow Republican hardliners, led by Matt Gaetz, vote for his ouster.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

