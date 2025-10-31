Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Things That Go Bump In The Night
By TengrainOctober 31, 2025

Above, Oingo-Boingo performs, Dead Man's Party.

Balloon Juice is starting a 7-part series on Artificial Intelligence, or as I call it: Fancy Autocomplete.

Good Politics/Bad Politics makes the case that presidents don't know much.

Can It Happen Here? tells us about a real-life horror.

The Conversation says that "The Night of the Living Dead" helped them process the Tree of Life massacre.

Bonus Track: Bark Bark Woof Woof reminds us of Orson Wells' famous War of the Worlds broadcast is 87 years old and still amazing.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon