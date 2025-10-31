Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Oingo-Boingo performs, Dead Man's Party.

Balloon Juice is starting a 7-part series on Artificial Intelligence, or as I call it: Fancy Autocomplete.

Good Politics/Bad Politics makes the case that presidents don't know much.

Can It Happen Here? tells us about a real-life horror.

The Conversation says that "The Night of the Living Dead" helped them process the Tree of Life massacre.

Bonus Track: Bark Bark Woof Woof reminds us of Orson Wells' famous War of the Worlds broadcast is 87 years old and still amazing.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).