Mike’s Blog Round-Up

By driftglassOctober 18, 2025

On this day in 2012, a low-budget, "time travel romantic comedy" slipped quietly into theaters, and then quietly exited to home video just in time (pun intended) for the Blockbuster bankruptcy, so you probably haven't seen it. But you should. It's pretty good. Well written, with a young cast on their way up. So, if you're looking to wash the taste of 2025 out of your mouth for a little while, check out "Safety Not Guaranteed".

The Committee to Protect Journalists: CPJ challenges Israel’s ban on international media access to Gaza in Israeli Supreme Court.

Diane Ravitch's blog: Dan Rather: Show Up and Speak Out!

Governing: How States Can Improve Primary-Care Access.

Attention space nerds! The Brightest Comet of 2025 Is Coming This October — Don’t Miss Comet Lemmon!

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Discussion

