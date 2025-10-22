Top Military Officials: Pete Hegseth Has Lost Us

A report from the right wing Washington Times claims Secretary of Defense/War Pete Hegseth has lost the trust and confidence in the military, which culminated in his speech on Sept. 30 speech to hundreds of generals and admirals gathered at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia as the last straw.

Numerous high-ranking officers painted Mr. Hegseth’s Sept. 30 speech to hundreds of generals and admirals gathered at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia as a turning point in how his leadership style, attitude and overall competency are viewed in the upper echelons of the U.S. armed forces. “It was a massive waste of time. … If he ever had us, he lost us,” one current Army general told The Washington Times.

It's apparent in this report, Whiskey Pete never had any respect from the military from the outset. And why would the entire military respect a man so unqualified to be the (cough, cough) Secretary of War.

The Quantico speech — described by other sources as “embarrassing” and theatrical to a degree that “is below our institution” — seemed to crystallize beliefs about Mr. Hegseth that had taken root among some senior officers, including the view that the secretary operates with a junior officer’s mentality that has led him to micromanage policies about issues such as military facial hair standards and press access to the Pentagon, sometimes at the expense of the much broader portfolio of a typical defense secretary. “Mainly what I see from him are not serious things,” a current senior officer said. “It’s, ’Why did this service member tweet this?’ Or internal politics and drama. That’s mostly what I see.”

Hegseth has been under fire from the entire media over his petty attempts at controlling the media narrative coming out of the Pentagon and trying to turn the free press into a megaphone of propaganda.

The firings and mass retirements reiterates how awful he's been in his job.

Is it any wonder a man linked to excessive drinking, sexual assault, spousal abuse and financial mismanagement is viewed as not qualified to lead the Department of Defense?