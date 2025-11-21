Mike’s Blog Round-Up

TGIF
By TengrainNovember 21, 2025

Above, Olivia Newton-John performs, Physical, which debuted on this date in 1981.

Adventus gives us a lawyerly interpretation of Interim US Attorney Lindsey Halligan's adventures in lawyering: OMFG!

Progressive Eruptions doesn't believe in only obeying orders.

Tell Me A Story get to the heart of the Epstein scandal. Well, maybe a little south of the heart, if you get my drift.

Ballon Juice with friends like these...

Bonus Track: The Roys Report informs us that the spirit didn’t move them — AI music tops the Christian iTunes charts.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

