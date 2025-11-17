Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Pop Goes The Weasel!
By TengrainNovember 17, 2025

Above, Groucho Marx performs, The Laws of My Administration. Today in 1933, the Marx Brothers released the classic Duck Soup. I don't know why this song seems appropriate today.

No More Mister Nice Blog remembers when the NYTimes' pundits told us that Hispanic Voters were forever lost to Democrats.

Hackwhackers sees a demographic shift no one expected.

Outside The Beltway is surprised at the Department of Deportations.

Rubber Hose posits that America excels at one thing on the world stage: assholery.

Bonus Track: Let's monetize MeeMaw! Yes, there is an app for that.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

