While Marie Antoinette Trump happily starves hungry American children and deliberately makes health insurance unaffordable and out of reach…
Credit: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenNovember 12, 2025

Trump seems just fine with frivolously spending up to $2 billion of taxpayer money changing the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. This while he and his MAGA buddies in Congress have slashed food benefits and Medicaid for needy Americans, pushed insurance premiums through the roof by refusing to extend subsidies, and have forced all of us to make do with fewer government services in the name of “government efficiency.”

Sure, the name change will probably make Whiskey Pete Hegseth and Donald “Bone Spurs” Trump feel more warrior-y. But there seems to be nothing in it for the rest of us, other than a big bill.

New department letterhead and signage alone could cost about $1 billion,” NBC News reported. Changing the name “would require replacing thousands of signs, placards, letterheads and badges, as well as any other items at U.S. military sites around the world that feature the Department of Defense name.” That’s according to a bipartisan group of senior Congressional staffers.

Another big cost would be “rewriting digital code for all of the department’s internal and external facing websites, as well as other computer software on classified and unclassified systems, the four senior congressional staffers said.”

Only Congress can officially change the name of the Department of Defense, NBC News noted. But its report also indicated that Pete Kegsbreath and Trump don’t seem to give a damn about Congressional approval. The Pentagon’s URL and social media handles have already changed their names. The sign outside Hegseth’s office now calls him the ”Secretary of War.” During a Veterans Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery, “Troops are suckers and losers” Trump said that under his administration, “we are restoring the pride and the winning spirit of the United States military. That’s why we have officially renamed the Department of Defense back to the original name Department of War.”

